Fringe star Jamie set for Westfield comedy night

Tickets are selling fast for a special comedy and variety night at Westfield Community Centre - starring a Glasgow comedian who’s recently earned rave reviews at the Fringe.

Jamie Dalgleish is a former Scottish comedian of the year, plays to sell-out houses, and wins standing ovations at top comedy venues like the Stand in Glasgow.

He’s the headline act in an entertainment-packed programme at Westfield on November 2.

Tickets, priced £10, are available directly from the community centre or on 01324 508520.