Friends of tragic Natalie stage £5,000 crowdfunding bid

Friends and colleagues of a young woman who died after plunging from a balcony in Majorca have launched a £5,000 bid to bring her body home.

Natalie Cormack (19), who had been working in a bar in Magaluf, died after trying to climb from one balcony to another.

She had forgotten the keys to her flat and had tried to gain access to her seventh floor flat from the outside.

Natalie travelled to Magaluf with friends last month, flying out from Prestwick Airport on a working holiday.

On social media she had said she was “having the best time of my life out here in Maga with the best people.”

A Justgiving site created by grieving friends carries the message: “We as a group of worker friends are trying to raise this sum of £5000 for our sorely missed friend Natalie who fell from a balcony in the holiday resort, Magaluf.

“We would really appreciate any donations made towards this as we would like to have her returned home safely and would like to raise a go fund me to think of her family and other friends at this sad time, thank you for your donation.”

The appeal has raised more than £1,300 since it was launched yesterday.

The Justgiving site is at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/nataliecormack