Friends of Larbert and Stenhousemuir group looking for planting volunteers

A newly formed community group is seeking volunteers to help plant disused flowerbeds in Stenhousemuir.

Friends of Larbert and Stenhousemuir, which was set up in April, are aiming to spruce up the area this Sunday, June 23.

Teams will meet at Stenhousemuir Primary School at 9.45am before planting flowerbeds in King Street, between the Salvation Army hall and Rae Street, from 10am until 2pm.

The group has previous experience, having collaborated with Dig in Falkirk.

Those who would like to help out can arrive at any time between these hours.

Falkirk Council is donating bedding plants, while Torwood Garden Centre has offered to lend tools for the day.

A Friends of Larbert and Stenhousemuir spokesman said: “We would welcome volunteers to come along to help make Larbert and Stenhousemuir look pretty.

“Stenhousemuir Football Club have been very kind in giving us the use of their time and their van to collect the plants.

“It will be a great day for all so please bring the kids along.”