Fresh appeal to find man who went missing a year ago

Police have relaunched an appeal to trace a man who went missing a year ago.

Brian McGowan (43) was last seen in the Gillespie Terrace area of Plean, Stirlingshire on Thursday, September 21, 2017.

There was a possible sighting of Brian in the Gallamuir Drive area in the early hours of the following day but he has not been seen or heard from since.

CCTV images show Brian outside the Euro Spices takeaway in Carey Court at around 11pm on September 21 last year.

He is described as white, 5ft 10in, of slim build with short brown hair and has a local accent. Brian has blue eyes and tattoos on his fingers.

When he was last seen he was wearing light grey tracksuit bottoms with black stripes, a black Nike baseball cap, black and grey trainers and a black G-Star jacket.

Inspector Anton Stephenson, of Stirling Police Station, said: “We have carried out extensive inquiries to try to trace Brian but we have had no new sightings and no new information as to his whereabouts. His family have now seen a whole year pass without him and we want to locate Brian so they can have answers.

“If Brian sees this appeal, I would like to say to him that we and his loved ones are concerned for him but we just want to ensure he is safe and well.”

Anyone with relevant information can call 101 and quote reference 2186 of September 22.