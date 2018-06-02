Free train ride for Bo’ness residents

Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway is getting into the spirit of this year’s annual fair with the offer of a free train journey and museum visit for all local residents.

To qualify for the special offer on both Saturday, June 30 and Sunday, July 1, you must live locally and bring proof of your address with you - for example a utility bill or driving licence.

The Station buffet, gift shop and model railway will all be open on the day.

For further details, visit www.bkrailway.co.uk/boness-residents-free-train-jo…/