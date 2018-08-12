Free school uniforms on offer at Kersiebank Project

The Kersiebank Community Project has a free school uniforms opportunity at its Oxgangs Road base in Grangemouth today - with a first come, first serve chance for parents and guardians to save some cash.

To be run from 1pm to 4pm, the session follows a successful community drive which has allowed the project to collect a stock of good-as-new uniform items for local schools.

All parents or guardians have to do to collect what they need is arrive at the Project (old Dundas School) from 1pm.

The Project team have warmly thanked everyone involved in making the initiative a success.

Meanwhile some local people want to hand in good-as-new items but haven’t had the opportunity - so the Project can post details of these on Facebook, or the clothes can be handed in from 9am to 4pm, Monday to Thursday; or 9am till noon on Friday.