Free admission to the Wallace Monument today

The National Wallace Monument is offering free admission to celebrate St Andrew’s Day today - along with regular performances ab out the life of the man himself.

Visitors are invited to listen as a costumed actor gives an insight into the life of Sir William Wallace - who he was, where he came from, and how he came to be Guardian of Scotland and leader of an army defending Scotland from oppression.

There’s more on the life and legacy of the man in the exhibition galleries, which can be explored after the performance.

Presentations are at 12.45pm, 1.30pm, 2.30pm and 3.15pm (also last admission to the monument today).