Four people taken to hospital following road crash near Banknock

Emergency services were in attendance following a two-car road traffic collision which saw one vehicle catch fire and left four people in hospital.

By James Trimble
Published 31st Mar 2023, 15:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 15:05 BST

The incident happened just after 10am this morning on the M80 close to junction 7 near Bankock.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.10am on Friday, March 31, police were called to a report of a road crash on the M80 northbound near to J7 northbound. Officers are at the scene.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: “We were alerted at 10.16am on Friday, March 31 to reports of a road traffic collision on the M80 Northbound.

Police were in attendance at the road traffic collision this morning
Police were in attendance at the road traffic collision this morning
Police were in attendance at the road traffic collision this morning
Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances to the scene, at junction seven, where firefighters were met by a collision involving two vehicles.

“Crews extinguished a fire which had taken hold of one of the vehicles and currently remain on scene working to make the area safe. Four casualties have been

transported to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

