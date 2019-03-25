Four days until original Brexit date: what do you need to know?

What happens next with Brexit is still very much up in the air.

There's only four days to go until the UK was supposed to leave the EU, and everyone has questions about what the next step is and how it will affect them.

Countdown: Four days until Brexit

We're investigating a variety of topics that our readers may be concerned about – everything from passports and visas to customs and food stocks.

JPIMedia is the trusted media brand in your community and we will be trying to cut through the political posturing, the jargon and the Brexit fatigue to bring you the facts about the issues that matter to you.

Brexit Reporter Gemma Jimmison is asking for your help; let her know what is worrying you and she’ll try to get the answers.

Email all your questions and stories to gemma.jimmison@jpimedia.co.uk marked Brexit.