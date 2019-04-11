Forth Valley youngsters flying high at aerial dance workshops

Budding acrobats from across the Forth Valley have been honing their skills in a series of aerial workshops over the Easter holidays at Grangemouth Town Hall.

The sessions, which are running every day this week until Friday, are being led by All or Nothing Aerial Dance Theatre and Room 2 Manoeuvre, two of Scotland’s most prolific physical performance companies.

Open to all youngsters from primary four age group up to sixth year from the Falkirk, Stirling and Dunblane areas, the workshops teach a range of aerial and movement skills. Participants will be able to show off all they have learned in a unique production taking place at FTH Theatre on April 27, where they will perform in front of a live audience.

The ‘Heroes’ show explores the topics of idols, celebrities and heroes and is described as “a humorous new show for all the family, featuring a stunning fusion of breathtaking aerial acrobatics, dance theatre, contemporary circus and visceral choreography”.

Jen Paterson, artistic director of All or Nothing Aerial Dance Theatre, said: “Our fun but intensive workshops, run in association with Falkirk Community Trust, have definitely been keeping the kids flying high in the Easter holidays.”