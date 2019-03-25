Forth Valley schools up for top education awards

Four Forth Valley schools and a teacher have been shortlisted in the 2019 Scottish Education Awards.

Larbert High School has been nominated in the Parents as Partners in Learning category for its pioneering work with parents and St Mungo’s High School in Falkirk is in the running for a Digital Learning and Teaching award.

St Modan’s High School in Stirling has been shortlisted in the Employability and Creativity Skills category while Woodburn Early Learning and Childcare Centre in Falkirk has been nominated for a Family and Community Learning accolade.

Denny High School Chemistry teacher Katie Sharp, who runs the school’s STEM club, has received a nomination for the coveted Teacher of the Year award which recognises teachers who ‘bring learning to life’.

This year’s Scottish Education Awards will take place on Wednesday, June 5 at the Doubletree Hilton Hotel in Glasgow and will be attended by 550 special guests.