Forth Valley RTA update: Motorist traced following incident involving 14-year-old pedestrian
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened on Back O’Hill Road, Stirling, at around 3pm on Sunday, February 11 and involved the 14-year-old pedestrian and a car – possibly a sliver 4x4 type vehicle – which stopped briefly at the scene.
The youngster later attended Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment following the collision.
Police issued an appeal for information following the incident, but now it appears – after identifying the motorists involved – the investigations is at an end.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Road policing officers in Stirling would like to thank the public for their assistance with an investigation into a crash on Back O’Hill Road, which took place on Sunday, February 11.“As a result of enquiries, the motorist involved as been identified and the circumstances established. There will be no further police action.”