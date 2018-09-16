Forth Valley restaurant launches Buckfast Pie

Don’t all rush at once (because stocks are very limited), but just a short drive from Falkirk a restaurant with a taste for the unusual has scored instant success with its Buckfast Pie.

The possibly tasty treat is heavily flavoured with generous amounts of the well-known fortified wine brand, and is “served wwith gravy, seasonal veg and crushed new potatoes”.

Produced by a chef at popular Stirling restaurant the Kilted Kangaroo news of the pie promptly went viral - and staff confirm there has been no shortage of interest from regular diners and visitors.

Duty manager David Kerr said: “Our chef likes to mix things up a little, and thought this fortified wine would be a very good basis for a pie - but we only really intended it to be a special for this weekend”.

The restaurant serves the dish as a main course, rather than a pie you would take away from a butcher’s shop, but with an £8.95 price tag - about average for a mainstream restaurant - there have been no shortage of takers.