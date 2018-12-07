Forth Valley Rape Crisis march highlights ‘worsening’ crime facts

Forth Valley Rape Crisis (FVRC) is staging a Reclaim the Night event this evening (December 7) with a march in Stirling running from 6.30pm to 8pm.

The rendezvous is Castle Esplanade car park at Stirling Castle.

FVRC is inviting supporters to join the march to raise awareness of the extent of male violence against women, support those affected and to say “enough is enough”.

It makes the point that a third of women will experience some form of sexual violence during their lives, while the World Health Organisation estimates a fifth of girls have suffered childhood sexual abuse.

It quotes shocking figures on rape and other sexual crimes, and says the problem continues to get worse.

For further information about Forth Valley Rape Crisis or Reclaim the Night visit https://www.forthvalleyrapecrisis.org.uk/news/.