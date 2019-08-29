Forth Valley police launch appeal after motorcyclist dies in crash

Forth Valley police are eager to hear from motorists following a fatal crash.

The incident took place in Tillicoultry yesterday afternoon on the A91 near Tillicoultry Golf club.

A 35-year-old man on a motorbike, who was travelling west, sustained serious injuries after his Yamaha left the road.

Paramedics attended, however, despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at around 3.40pm to get in touch.

Inspector Andrew Thomson, of Stirling’s Road Policing Unit, said: “My sympathies are with the friends and family of the motorcycle rider at this difficult time.

“I would also like to extend my thanks to the members of the public who stopped to render medical assistance.

“We are continuing to work to establish the full circumstances of the accident. I would ask that anyone who may have been on the A91 near Tillicoultry yesterday who may have seen the white Yamaha motorcycle or may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

“I would also ask anyone who may have relevant dashcam or CCTV images of the incident to make contact with the inquiry team immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Stirling Road Policing Unit on 101, quoting incident number 2374 of August 28, 2019.