Forth Valley police confirm name of motorcyclist who died in A91 crash

Police have confirmed the name of a man who died in a one-vehicle collision on the A91.

Motorcyclist David Innes (35) was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident near Tillicoultry on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers say the Alva man sustained serious injuries after his Yamaha motorcycle left the road near to Tillicoultry Golf Club at around 3.40pm.

Police are still appealing for anyone who was in the area at this time to get in touch.

Sergeant David Marr, from the Road Policing Unit in Stirling, said: “I would like to extend my condolences to the family and friends of David Innes.

“I want to say thank you, on behalf of David’s family, to all members of the public who stopped to provide assistance to David and to the members of the emergency services who attended.

“David’s family would also like to extend their gratitude for all the support they are receiving from David’s friends and from the public.

“If you have any relevant information or dash-cam footage of the collision, please contact police immediately.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the collision are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call 101 and quote incident number 2374 of August 28, 2019.”