Forth Valley police appeal for witnesses as investigations into visitor centre fire continue

Police are currently investigating a blaze which broke out at a popular visitor centre.
By James Trimble
Published 14th Aug 2023, 14:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 14:43 BST

The fire happened on Sunday at the Balmaha Visitor Centre, in the small village of Balmaha on the east side of Loch Lomond, in the Trossachs National Park.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers from Balfron Police Station are investigating a fire that occurred on Sunday at Balmaha Visitor Centre. If you saw or know anything about this, contact Police via 101 giving the reference 20230813-1066.”

