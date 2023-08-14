Forth Valley police appeal for witnesses as investigations into visitor centre fire continue

The fire happened on Sunday at the Balmaha Visitor Centre, in the small village of Balmaha on the east side of Loch Lomond, in the Trossachs National Park.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers from Balfron Police Station are investigating a fire that occurred on Sunday at Balmaha Visitor Centre. If you saw or know anything about this, contact Police via 101 giving the reference 20230813-1066.”