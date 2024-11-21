Forth Valley Dyslexia Charity meets with First Minister

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Representatives of Forth Valley charity Dyslexia Scotland and the Cross-Party Group on Dyslexia who are campaigning for access to free assessment for adults will meet with First Minister John Swinney today.

Recent research by the charity highlighted that the cost of dyslexia assessment for adults – which can cost from a minimum of £300 – is a significant financial barrier to accessing vital support for learning and work.

80% of 1420 adults surveyed said that the cost would prevent them from being assessed. Around 30 adults from Falkirk took part in the national study.

The report also highlighted that early identification of dyslexia leads to better mental health and educational outcomes, meaning that adults who cannot afford assessment are at a considerable disadvantage in achieving their potential.

Oliver Mundell MSP posed the question at First Minister’s questions in October asking that the First Minister meet with Dyslexia Scotland and the Cross-Party Group on Dyslexia to discuss the findings of the report and agree that the Scottish Government should provide the important assessment to all adults seeking a dyslexia identification.

In reply to the question, First Minister John Swinney said: “I am familiar with the research that Mr Mundell puts to me. I acknowledge the significance of the issue of dyslexia, where it is not identified and not supported as a consequence, so I’m very happy to meet with Mr Mundell and with Dyslexia Scotland.

“Obviously there are financial implications to meeting the cost of assessments, but we will have these discussions and identify what further actions the government can take to support the legitimate aspirations that Mr Mundell puts to me.”

Chief Executive of Dyslexia Scotland Cathy Magee said: “In Scotland, if adults need evidence of dyslexia for support in work or even for a driving test, there is a prohibitive pay wall to accessing it. This is a huge concern for those in poverty who cannot advance their careers or learning without the tailored support that an assessment can recommend. We very much welcome the opportunity to explore solutions with the First Minister today to ensure that Scotland is meeting the needs of its dyslexic population.”

Dyslexia Scotland and the Cross-Party Group on Dyslexia are hopeful that this meeting will prompt new measures to support adult learners and workers in need of dyslexia assessments, ultimately fostering a more inclusive Scotland.