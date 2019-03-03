Forth Valley company wins prestige US acclaim for ‘digital time capsule’

A Forth Valley firm’s invention aimed at silver surfers has been flagged as one of the “19 to Watch” at a global conference in California.

Milglen, which says it’s “digital time capsule” is winning subscribers in Falkirk and very much farther afield, bills its product as a private alternative to Facebook for senior citizens.

It allows them to store and privately share memories, insights and life experiences.

Milglen is one of just ten per cent of around 200 start-ups to make Ones to Watch list on leading business magazine Forbes US 2019 summit.

The system allows older adults to create a digital record of their lives in their own words and in their own voices.

Users can securely share their most precious memories with friends, relatives and children, “giving them control of their own digital legacy”.

The firm was co-founded by Chief Executive Craig Lemmon, an entrepreneur with 30 years’ experience in the leisure and technology sectors.

He and fellow founder Campbell Ferrier began working on the concept in 2015 after they found they were both motivated by the emotional effects of losing their parents.

The product is a social platform that is claimed to be enhancing the quality of later life living and the mental well-being of older people.

The recognition from Forbes is said to be set to help Miigen with plans to launch a new £1.5m funding round in the UK this year, following on from an over-subscribed first-round investment campaign in July 2017.

“We are absolutely delighted”, said Craig Lemmon.

“It gives us further confidence that we will reach our ambitious target of becoming a global company by signing up ten million users by 2023.

“We already have in excess of 62,000 users in more than 112 countries around the world.

“The service we offer to our expanding target audience – and their response to that offering – has proven a compelling story with investors.”

. More than 8,000 people, including venture capital investors and professional service providers, attended this year’s two-day event in Redwood City, California

Last year, Miigen was included among the elite in Startup Grind’s European Conference for its “incredible talent, potential, disruptive technology and opportunistic markets”.