Forth Bridge engineers swing repairs platform into action

A temporary gantry has been winched up 150 feet from a barge to allow engineers to safely carry out repairs on the Forth Bridge.

The 150-ft long movable platform cuts out the need to disrupt train services, allowing the team to make repairs from below, and will be a fixture above the Forth for the next two years.

Jamie Mclaren, Network Rail Asset Engineer said: “Network Rail completed a major restoration of the Forth Bridge in 2011.

“ But the focus for that work was on the superstructure which supports the bridge, rather than bridge deck which carries the track.

“This work will focus on repairs to the trough deck area of the suspended span”.

Steelwork repairs will correct wear and tear of the steel deck previously caused by the heavy freight traffic which no longer uses the bridge.

Colin Hardie, Construction Superintendent for Balfour Beatty said: “The gantry itself is a large structure, so getting it out onto the water then raised up to deck level was a major logistical challenge.

“Now it’s in place, we can move it gradually along the underside of the suspended span as steel repairs are completed.”

Network Rail currently spends approximately £1M per year or regular inspections, maintenance and repairs at the Forth Bridge.