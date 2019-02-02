Forth and Clyde bridge repairs begin from Monday

Major repairs to the Twechar lift bridge over the Forth and Clyde Canal begin on Monday, ahead of an expected full reopening to boat traffic in April.

There is currently no through-route for barges and boats on the Forth and Clyde, as the bridges at both Twechar and Bonnybridge have been out of action since early last year.

However Transport Scotland recently announced £1.625m in capital grant aid to enable Scottish Canals to fix both bridges as well as Ardrishaig Pier in Argyll and Bute.

The cash bail-out followed a meeting which involved Scottish Canals, Transport Scotland and neighbouring authorities.

With the start of work in Twechar on Monday temporary four-way traffic lights will be used from 9.30am to control traffic on Main Street at its junctions with Glen Shirva Road and the B8023.

These lights will be manually controlled between 7am and 7pm, each day.

Scottish Canals aims to test the bridge repairs in both Twechar and Bonnybridge in March, and hopes to reopen both soon after.