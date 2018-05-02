Former Falkirk man takes on key role at veterans’ charity

A former Falkirk man has been appointed as chief executive of veterans’ charity Erskine.

Ian Cumming MBE, who grew up in the town, joins the charity from Carewatch Home Care Services where he is currently deputy managing director.

The retired wing commander was in the RAF for 27 years and served in the RAF regiment that specialises in protecting overseas operations bases, headquarters and airfields from enemy or terrorist attack.

Serving in the UK, Europe, America, the Middle East and Asia, he also completed multiple tours in Iraq and Afgahnistan.

Ian served as a United Nations Military Observer during the Cambodian Civil War and head of RAF corporate communication for two years.

His final role in the RAF was as military liaison officer to the Pentagon and White House, and he was awarded an MBE in 2007 for his work in Basra while commanding officer of No 51 Squadron, RAF Regiment.

On retiring from the military, Ian went on to work as director of fundraising and communications for Guideposts as well as director and trustee of Vale House,a dementia care home in Oxford.

Having been born in Glasgow and growing up in Falkirk, he is happy to be returning to Scotland with his wife and family for the new role.

Speaking about his new post, which he will take up at the end of June, he said: “I am thrilled to be joining Erskine because the charity holds a very special place in the hearts and minds of Scotland and the wider Services family.

“I spent more than 25 years serving with RAF Regiment specialist teams providing military personnel with a safe and secure home, despite operational challenges overseas.

“Therefore, after a number of years in charity and commercial social care, I feel driven to return to my roots and join Erskine, a charity that provides veterans and their families with the safe home, care and support they need to face challenges of a different nature, post-Service.”

He added: “I look forward to joining the team and working with our remarkable army of volunteers and donors to achieve remarkable things.”

Robin Crawford, chairman of Erskine, said: “Ian has had a distinguished career serving with the RAF Regiment and his post service employment experience is very relevant to the needs of Erskine.

“I look forward to working with him as we continue to develop Erskine’s work within the veteran community.”