Former Falkirk art school bought over by Weslo

The former Falkirk art school has been taken over by a social landlord in a deal worth more than £1 million.

The Park Street building, known as Silk House, now houses flats and has been bought by Weslo Housing Management.

Its 17 one and two-bedroom properties will be renovated internally and externally as part of £500,000 upgrading works.

Existing tenants will benefit from new kitchens, bathrooms, floor coverings and increased energy performance. Weslo’s acquisition was aided by grant funding from the Scottish Government.

Ashley Millan, head of private rented services for Weslo Housing Management, said: “We are delighted with the acquisition of Silk House.

“We have been in talks with the former owner for some time now and to see the deal come to fruition is extremely satisfying.

“We’re pleased to be able to play our part in increasing the quality of private rented sector accommodation in the Falkirk area.”