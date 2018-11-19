Former Camelon man’s seriously ill fiance dies before he can be flown home

A seriously ill cancer sufferer who was stranded on an island in the Indian Ocean has died.

Jon Paul McAllister took ill while on a holiday to celebrate the end of his chemotherapy treatment,

He was travelling with his fiance, Craig Park, who is originally from Camelon, when he took ill in Madagascar.

His health deteriorated rapidly and, having been transferred to improved medical facilities on nearby island Reunion, he was too sick to return home on a commercial flight.

Their friends started a fundraising campaign earlier this month to pay for the overseas treatment and an air ambulance flight back to Scotland, which they said the couple’s insurance would not pay out for.

A medical repatriation service had been organised to fly him home on Saturday before his health rapidly deteriorated.

Sadly in a post on the Just Giving page, which had already raised over £25,000, it was revealed Jon Paul (38), of Rutherglen, had died yesterday.

The statement said: “It’s with heavy hearts that we share the sad news that our very special friend, Jon Paul, passed away yesterday on Reunion Island. He slipped away peacefully with his rock and best pal, Craig, by his side.

“Jon Paul fought so hard against this awful illness for nine long months and now he’s at peace. He was a legend that will live on forever in our memories and in our hearts.

We were so close to getting JP home. A medical repatriation service had been organised to fly him home on Saturday before his health rapidly deteriorated. Unfortunately, this was a non refundable cost.

“Jon Paul and all his loved ones have been completely overwhelmed and touched by the generosity and support of everyone and cannot thank you all enough.”

The money raised is now being used to bring Jon Paul back to Scotland for “the send off he deserves”.