Former Bonnybridge church is prime property opportunity

Halliday Homes reckons this Category C listed Bonnybridge landmark could be “a fantastic prospect” for domestic or even community use - and is seeking offers over £150,000.

Built in 1934, the former church has “a Romanesque 15th century revival style”, with classic Scots-style crow-stepped gables, and is said to be in a prime residential area.

Bridge of Allan-based Halliday Homes said the building has had planning permission in place for around a decade allowing conversion to two homes .

The firm points out there are many local facilities (schools, surgery, library, vets, restaurants) within easy reach.

Meanwhile the stand-out structure is not hugely more expensive than the typical local home, which the firm estimates to be around £135,000.