Former Bo’ness minister stars in charity’s Fringe show

A former Bo’ness minister is staging an Edinburgh Festival Fringe show to flag up the efforts of a charity which supports orphans in Peru and Africa.

The Very Rev Albert Bogle is former minister of St Andrew’s Parish Church in Bo’ness, and in 2012 to 2013 was Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

Now he runs the Kirk’s Sacntuary First “digital ministry” - and next weekend (August 11, 12) will be performing with his Bogle Band on the Vine Trust Barge at the Prince of Wales Dock in Leith.

He said of the show: “When I was a parish minister in Bo’ness I was privileged to participate in the creation of Vine Trust, Sanctuary First and the Bogle Band as part of our congregation’s ministry and I am delighted they continue to evolve and to support each other.

“I hope people from all walks of life will come along to enjoy a wonderful evening of stories and songs while also learning something about the Vine Trust and Sanctuary First.”

The Vine Trust, whose patron is HRH The Princess Royal, last year sent its second medical volunteer ship to Peru last year, and has also despatched a ship to Tanzania’s second-largest city, Mwanza on Lake Victoria.

The charity It also plans to build a village in Tanzania to care for orphaned children who have lost their parents to AIDS.

Mr Bogle said: “We are now looking for volunteers to help build the village.

“Next year I hope to lead two ‘vision trips’—one to Tanzania and if there is enough interest, another to Peru.

“These kinds of visits enable people who are interested in supporting our work to understand the issues facing communities in developing countries.

“They will have fantastic opportunities to see the medical ships in action and to witness the start of the village building programme.”

“People from the corporate world and also from churches, parish ministers, elders and CEOs are among those who have come out to see the work and have returned as valuable ambassadors for the poor”.

He added: “This is an opportunity for people to be inspired and to see how charities, churches and industry working together can make a real difference at a local and global level.

“I also hope that people will be interested in how our Sanctuary First ministry is connecting through the internet with people who may not be connected to a church but are exploring new ways to express their faith.”

Tickets for the Bogle Band’s Fringe show can be obtained at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bogle-band-tickets-47944531384, and there’s mre information on The Vine Trust at https://www.vinetrust.org/