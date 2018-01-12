Foodbank donations

Last month the McDonald’s team at the Falkirk High Street, Central Retail Park and Grangemouth restaurants worked together to donate money and food to the Falkirk Foodbank.

Staff placed festive wrapped boxes into the restaurants for anyone who wanted to add their donations of food to.

In total, the teams raised around £900 worth of food and a further £616 in cash.

Laura Doherty, People Manager, said: “We are really happy to have donated the food and money to the Falkirk Foodbank and are keen to work with them in 2018.”