Fly-tipper who dumped waste on Broxburn landmark is hit with fine

An Edinburgh resident has been handed a £200 fixed penalty notice after fly-tipping on “a key landmark of West Lothian’s industrial heritage” near Broxburn.

The local council issued the notice over illegal dumping of commercial waste at Greendykes Bing after reviewing CCTV footage.

Council staff have also made contact with the owners of the private land adjacent to the site.

The site is the largest of the area’s pink oil shale bings, abandoned in the 1920’s, and is now a habitat for a range of locally-threatened flora and fauna, including wormwood, hare, red grouse and larks.

A council spokesperson said: “It’s appalling that anyone would fly-tip, especially on a West Lothian landmark like this.

“There is simply no excuse for flytipping under any circumstances, with the majority of fly-tipping commercial-related.

“Hopefully the prospect of receiving a £200 notice should discourage people from the selfish and illegal act, and we would encourage anyone with information on those responsible for any fly-tipping in West Lothian to report it via https://www.westlothian.gov.uk/article/32089/Report-Illegal-Fly-Tipping?fbclid=IwAR3mACmQ09XokckY7nGy8qyLUp9w0Dhj4A-Ns1fcvvd09Qi5lYrCs2ciZQE