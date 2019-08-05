Flooding aftermath: hotel and restaurant open for business at Polmont’s Cadgers Brae

Torrential rain took under half-an-hour to effectively create a small loch in the car park of a hotel and restaurant on Sunday afternoon.

Guests at the Premier Inn and Brewers Fayre looked on in disbelief as their cars began to disappear under the rising floodwaters yesterday.

Heavy rain caused flooding in the Cadger's Brae area of Polmont

The Falkirk Herald visited both premises this morning and staff were happy to say it was business as usual following the wet and wild weekend drama.

Apart from a damp smell in the reception area of the Premier Inn, there was no lasting sign of the flooding which had reportedly forced the hotel to evacuate some of its guests on Sunday.

One of the remaining cars in the Brewer’s Fayre car park was towed out of the water this morning and driven away on a transporter.

Yesterday’s heavy rain appears to have caused the Polmont burn to burst its banks and also caused significant delays to motorists on the A9 Norther Distributor Road as traffic had to be slowed down to pass through the area.

Railways passengers at Falkirk Grahamston were also advised of delays after the thunderstorms led to flooding on the line.

Services were initially halted for safety checks and then trains were allowed to run slowly through the Polmont to Grahamston line.