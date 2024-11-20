Five wins out of six for Falkirk Fury youngsters in SBC's top league system

Ruby Cruickshanks hit 25 points for Falkirk Fury’s under-14 girls against West Lothian Wolves (Photo: Gary Smith)

Sony Centre Falkirk Fury saw all six of the club’s top under age teams in SBC Division One Championship action over the weekend – with the under-14 girls remaining undefeated after a great 63-41 win at West Lothian Wolves.

Fury moved 14-4 clear with Charlotte Sneddon sinking two free throws to make it 20-7 at the end of the period. The second then saw Wolves draw the game back to 10 at the half after taking the period 14-11. But the third saw Fury again hold Wolves to single digits with a 13-6 quarter and a 17 points lead going into the fourth.

Fury enjoyed a 19-14 final period, leaving only the Falkirk side and Inverness Lions as undefeated teams. Ruby Cruickshanks was the games top scorer with 25 points, with Scarlett Smith and Jodie Lambert on 12 apiece and Katie Corbett on 11.

Fury's junior men kept their push at the top of the under-18 table with a 122-38 road win against Grampian Ignite. Coach Keith Bunyan's side shot out to a 37-7 first quarter start. Fury added 34-11, 26-11 and 25-9 periods with all 10 players clocking around 20 minutes of play. Top scoring for the Falkirk side was Dylan Low on 22 points with Mario Pizarro on 17, Jack McNie 15, Adama Hainey 14, Andrew Henderson, Taylan Ertekin both 13 apiece, Liam Bouch 12 and Aaron Robertson on 10.

Fury's junior women won 74-39 at Glasgow Storm, with Kim Hunter’s under-18s staying second with now a 7-1 record. Fifteen ahead at the half, Fury pushed clear with a 19-7 scoreline in the third, and 13-5 in the final quarter for 35-point win. Beth Sneddon top scored with 23 points personal with Scotland team-mate Rachel Dagger on 18. Isla Jack got 15 points and Rose Tyrell 13.

Fury's cadette women and the under-14 boys also had wins that made it five from six for Fury. Rebecca Lonsdale’s under-16 girls were also on the road in Aberdeen and a 58-42 scoreline pushed the team to fifth spot in the table. Leila Gillespie and Tia Quinn top scored sharing 28 points with U14 stars Jodie Lambert on nine, Scarlett Smith on six and Katie Corbett chipping in with 21.

Fury’s U14 boys earned a 55-40 win against West Lothian Wolves that moved them to 1-2 for the season with Aiden Tran top scoring for the Greg Foussas’ side.

Fury's U16 cadet men lost 89-66 at Dundee Madsons.