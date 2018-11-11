First Minister honours the memory of the fallen

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will be laying a wreath at the Stone of Remembrance at Edinburgh City Chambers before attending the service at St Giles Cathedral today.

She will later attend a special Armistice centenary service at Glasgow Cathedral.

The Deputy First Minister is attending the remembrance service at Westminster Abbey, and Veterans Minister Graeme Dey is attending the service at the Cenotaph in George Square, Glasgow

Nicola Sturgeon said: “Remembrance Sunday is an opportunity for people in Scotland to join with others across the world to commemorate those who made the ultimate sacrifice in conflicts during the last century.

“It allows us a chance to honour the memory of those who gave their lives, while also paying tribute to our veterans and those who continue to serve today.

“This year of course has added poignancy as it marks 100 years since the signing of the Armistice that ended the First World War.

“The laying of a wreath is a small but significant tribute, and I am privileged to be able to do so on behalf of the people of Scotland.”