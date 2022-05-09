Firefighters tackle garage fire in Whitecross

The alarm was raised shortly after 11.30am when a fire broke out in a garage in the village’s Priory Road.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 11.34am on Monday, May 9 to reports of a fire affecting a domestic garage at Priory Road, Whitecross.“Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances and firefighters are still in attendance at the scene.“There are no reported casualties at this time.”