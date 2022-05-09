Firefighters tackle garage fire in Whitecross

Firefighters were called to a fire in Whitecross this morning.

By Fiona Dobie
Monday, 9th May 2022, 2:02 pm
Two fire crews attended the incident.

The alarm was raised shortly after 11.30am when a fire broke out in a garage in the village’s Priory Road.

Two fire engines attended the incident, cordoning off the road, while crews tackled the blaze.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 11.34am on Monday, May 9 to reports of a fire affecting a domestic garage at Priory Road, Whitecross.“Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances and firefighters are still in attendance at the scene.“There are no reported casualties at this time.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service