Firefighters remain at scene of serious blaze in Larbert
The fire broke out in the early afternoon yesterday (Sunday) at a former care home.
Torwoodhall in Carronvale Road, Larbert, was discovered ablaze shortly after 2pm.
At one point, there were 11 fire appliances and an aerial platform at the scene as over 50 firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “One fire appliance and a high reach appliance remain at the scene to dampen down any remaining hotspots.
“At its height, 11 fire appliances and a high reach appliance were mobilised to Carronvale Road, Larbert, Falkirk, after the alarm was raised at 2.35pm on Sunday, 4 August, to reports of a building fire.
“More than 50 firefighters worked overnight to tackle and contain a well-developed fire affecting a derelict building.
“Local residents were asked to keep windows and doors closed for more than 10 hours following the fire as a precaution.
“There are no reported casualties.”
Falkirk Council put the former care home, built in the 1850s and sitting in 1.7 acres, up for sale in 2021 and it was eventually bought for £600,000.
The building closed as a care home following a review by Falkirk’s Health and Social Care Partnership.
At the time it was agreed to put it on the market, Labour councillors had argued the site should be used for social housing.
Safe As Houses was granted planning permission in October last year to alter the existing building and construct 13 residential units.
