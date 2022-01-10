Firefighters called out to Grangemouth house blaze
A trio of fire appliances sped to a street in Grangemouth after a fire broke out in a house.
The alarm was raised about the property in Abbots Road just after noon on Sunday, January 9 and firefighters were quickly on the scene.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "Operations Control mobilised three appliances and a fire officer to reports of a dwelling fire on Abbots Road, Grangemouth around 12:01pm.”
The blaze was extinguished and crews remained at the scene for some time afterwards.