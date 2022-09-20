Firefighters battle van blaze in Grangemouth street
A parked van turned into an inferno in the early hours of the morning leading to an emergency call to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS)
By James Trimble
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 2:06 pm
An SFRS spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 5.40am on Tuesday, September 20 to reports of a van on fire at Claret Road, Grangemouth. Operations Control mobilised one fire appliance and firefighters extinguished a fire affecting one van.
"There were no reported casualties and crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.”