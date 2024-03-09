Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The blaze broke out in Laurieston around 8pm.

It is understood to have begun in a residential property above a kitchen showroom in Mary Street.

Several fire appliances remain at the scene.

A serious blaze broke out in Laurieston on Saturday evening. Pic: Contributed

Police Scotland has said that Mary Street remains closed between Boyd Street and Abbotsford Drive.

Motorists and pedestrians are being asked to avoid the area.

There are currently no reported casualties.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services are in attendance on Mary Street, Laurieston, following a report of a fire at a property around 8pm on Saturday, March 9, 2024.