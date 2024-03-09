Firefighters battle serious fire in property in heart of Laurieston

A fire has badly damaged a Falkirk area flat this evening.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 9th Mar 2024, 23:35 GMT
The blaze broke out in Laurieston around 8pm.

It is understood to have begun in a residential property above a kitchen showroom in Mary Street.

Several fire appliances remain at the scene.

A serious blaze broke out in Laurieston on Saturday evening. Pic: ContributedA serious blaze broke out in Laurieston on Saturday evening. Pic: Contributed
Police Scotland has said that Mary Street remains closed between Boyd Street and Abbotsford Drive.

Motorists and pedestrians are being asked to avoid the area.

There are currently no reported casualties.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services are in attendance on Mary Street, Laurieston, following a report of a fire at a property around 8pm on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

"Mary Street is closed between Boyd Street and Abbotsford Drive and people are being asked to avoid the area.”

