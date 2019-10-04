Firefighters attempt to save Highland cow from canal in Tamfourhill

Emergency serivces were quickly on the scene after a Highland cow fell into the Union Canal this morning.

The unfortunate farm animal wandered down the slope and slipped into the water near the bridge at the back of Kilbrennan Drive, in Tamfourhill, just before 10am.

Police officers and firefighters were called and the cow was hauled back onto dry land on the banks of the canal.

The farmer who owns the cow arrived and firefighters, who had attached a rope to the animal, then attempted to pull the cow back up the slope to more solid ground.

Sadly a police officer at the scene told The Falkirk Herald the cow – which had been struggling to the point of exhaustion – may have to be put down as a result of the traumatic experience.

Police stated they had been called out on a number of occasions in the past to help animals that had fallen into that stretch of canal where there are no fences to prevent access to the canal.