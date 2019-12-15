Fire scare at Grangemouth hotel sparks late night evacuation

Partygoers were evacuated from Grangemouth’s Macdonald Inchyra Hotel last night as firefighters probed reports of a smell of smoke from the roof.

Scores of guests were asked to leave the building just after 11.20pm while the source of the problem which sparked the alarm was traced.

The drama happened at the height of the Christmas party season, when the hotel would normally be very busy.

Firefighters pinpointed the danger as a faulty ventilation unit in a roof loft space, which was then isolated and disabled.

Nobody is known to have been injured.

A duty manager for the hotel confirmed the incident but declined to provide any further details.