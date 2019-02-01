Fire safety law makes alarms compulsory in every home

Every local home must have fitted smoke, heat and carbon monoxide alarms by February 2021, under new laws that follow on from the Grenfell Tower disaster.

The new fire safety regime will mean every home in the country has to have a smoke alarm fitted in the living room or lounge, and in circulation spaces such as hallways and landings.

The move comes after a consultation on the lessons of the Grenfell disaster asked how best practice fire safety could be achieved.

The changes will also mean every kitchen must have a heat alarm, and the alarms will have to be interlinked so they can be heard throughout the property.

There must additionally be a carbon monoxide alarm where there are fixed combustion appliances.

Housing Minister Kevin Stewart MSP said: “We are committed to achieving improved fire safety in homes across Scotland, and we are clear that one death from residential fires is one too many.

“These new regulations ensure that everyone will benefit from the same high level of protection – whether they own their home or rent from a social or private landlord.”

“Although the standards come into force in February 2021 we hope most people will recognise the additional safety benefits and take action sooner.”

Assistant Chief Officer David McGown, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: “The presence of working smoke and heat detectors has been proven to significantly reduce casualties and fatalities occurring as a result of fires within the home.

“Scottish Fire and Rescue Service therefore welcomes any change that improves safety in the home for all residents, regardless of tenure.”