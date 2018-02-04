Fire injuries in Falkirk are halved in a year

New figures show the number of people injured by fire in Falkirk has more than halved, year on year.

Fire casualties fell by 55 per cent, with 10 casualties during the same reporting period, a reduction of 12 from the previous year.

Meanwhile firefighters carried out more than 700 home fire safety visits across the area during a six month period last year.

Between April and September, 721 visits were made to help local people reduce fire risk in their homes.

The figures are given in a report by Scottish Fire and Rescue Local Senior Officer (LSO) David Lockhart, who said: “Such visits are absolutely integral to ensuring families are safe in their own homes.

“We are always particularly keen to support the most elderly and the vulnerable.”

Fire crews attended 251 deliberately set fires in the Falkirk area over the latest reporting period - a nine per cent increase on the previous year.

In the hope of curbing these dangerous distractions to their potentially life-saving work, local crews have been trying to get the message over in talks at Falkirk schools.