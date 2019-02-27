Fire in Falkirk flat

Firefighters were called to a blaze in a ground floor flat in Falkirk last night (Tuesday).

The fire broke out in a kitchen in Teviot Street at around 8.30pm.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed three appliances attended the scene.

“Two hosereel jets were used to extinguish the fire and four breathing apparatus,” he added.

There were no casualties involved.