Fire crews save 51-year-old man from flat blaze in Langlees

A resident was left homeless but admitted he was lucky to be alive after his flat was gutted by fire on Sunday evening.

The 51-year-old man suffered smoke inhalation and burns to his hands and right arm in the incident, which happened just after 7pm in Dunkeld Place, Langlees.

His hands bandaged following treatment he recieved at Forth Valley Royal Hospital last night, the resident told The Falkirk Herald he had been living in the council flat for 12 years and was “gutted” his home had been destroyed by the blaze, which started in the kitchen of the property.

He added he was now hoping to find alternative accommodation through the council.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 7.20pm on Sunday, October 20, to a house fire in Dunkeld Place, Langlees. Operations Control mobilised three appliances to extinguish the fire within a ground floor flat.

“Firefighters assisted a male casualty, who was suffering from smoke inhalation, before he was handed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service. Crews left after making the area safe.”