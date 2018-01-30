Fire crews fight blaze at Falkirk flats

A blaze broke out at a block of flats in Falkirk in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire, which took place at an address in the town’s Wallace Street around 12.20am.

Police, who also attended the incident, said the cause of the fire was not suspicious and no-one was hurt.

A fire service spokesman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 12.20am on Sunday, January 28 to reports of a fire within a two-storey block of flats on Wallace Street, Falkirk.

“Operations control mobilised three appliances to the scene and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used high-powered hoses to extinguish the fire.

“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “There was a report of a fire at a residential address and police were in attendance to assist with a cordon.

“The incident occurred around 12.25am on Sunday, January 28 in Wallace Street.

“It was non-suspicious and no further police action was required.”