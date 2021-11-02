Fire crews battle Denny blaze into the early hours
Ten fire appliances sped to a blaze which broke out at a car breakers yard in Denny last night and were still fighting the fire in the early hours of this morning.
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 11:07 am
The alarm was raised just before 9.30pm last night when flames were seen at the scrapyard in Winchester Avenue.
At one point during the incident there were over 70 firefighters at the scene.
Two fire appliances remained in place at the location just after 6pm to damp down the remnants.
No casualties were reported.