Fire closes streets in Larbert and Stenhousemuir
The fire broke out early this afternoon in Torwoodhall, Carronvale Road.
There are currently six appliances from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service on the scene, including the aerial platform as firefighters try to bring the blaze under control.
Carronvale Road and Main Street are currently closed to traffic and motorists are being urged to find alternative routes.
Falkirk Council put the former care home, built in the 1850s and sitting in 1.7 acres, up for sale in 2021 and it was eventually bought for £600,000.
The building closed as a care home following a review by Falkirk’s Health and Social Care Partnership.
At the time it was agreed to put it on the market, Labour councillors had argued the site should be used for social housing.
Safe As Houses was granted planning permission in October last year to alter the existing building and construct 13 residential units.
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it received the first call about the fire at 2.35pm.
This is a breaking news story.
