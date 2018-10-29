Fire breaks out at Longannet power station

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service personnel have been battling a blaze which broke out in Kincardine’s Longannet power station earlier this morning.

Eight appliances were sent to the former power plant, which closed down over two years ago, after fire broke out in a relay room at around 6.30am.

There are no reports of any casualties at this time.

Earlier in the month Longannet was shortlisted as a potential new home for a factory which could employ 1000 people.

Spanish rolling stock engineering company Talgo, which specialises in manufacturing fast, lightweight trains for countries like the USA and Saudi Arabia, has announced the Kincardine location is one of two Scottish sites – the other being the decommissioned nuclear power station at Hunterston – it is considering for the factory.