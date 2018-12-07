Fiona hosts Inchyra Burns Night for Strathcarron

Polmont’s Macdonald Inchyra Hotel and Spa is staging a Burns Supper in aid of Strathcarron Hospice, to be hosted by singer, songwriter and broadcaster Fiona Kennedy.

The entertainment at the glamorous January 25 event will be provided by a cast of singers, actors and musicians- along with rousing tunes performed by the Jacobite Ceilidh Band to accompany the dancing.

The event also includes a special guest appearance of the University of Aberdeen Chapel Choir.

For more information or to book email specialevents.inchyra@macdonald-hotels.co.uk.