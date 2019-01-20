‘Fifties legend Buddy Holly ‘won’t fade away’

The rock n’ roll world lost what many regard as its brightest star 60 years ago this month, but a tour show coming to Falkirk aims to keep his memory - and music - alive.

Buddy Holly and The Cricketers are at Falkirk Townhall on Thursday, February 7,

The performance is certain to include all-time classics such as That’ll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Heartbeat, It Doesn’t Matter Anymore, Raining In My Heart, Oh Boy! – and many more.

Producer Simon Fielder of Simon Fielder Productions, a former actor in the original touring and West End show said: “Buddy Holly was pivotal in my development as a guitarist and songwriter.

“Buddy’s music has touched the heart of millions around the world and influenced many famous artists such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, Brian May and many others.

“This year is especially poignant and will be a show to remember.”

The show, which has performed around the world for 26 years, promises to deliver authentic arrangements, driving rhythms, energetic performances and skilled musicianship.

Jason Shaw, as Buddy, was endorsed as Britain’s most popular Buddy Holly act when the show appeared on BBC One’s The One and Only.