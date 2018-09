The Linlithgow Folk Festival was fun, but now the members of the Falkirk Fiddle Workshop are back to their usual 7pm Tuesday meetings at Larbert’s Station Hotel - and are recruiting like-minded musicians.

The aim of the group is to promote traditional fiddle music to individuals who wish to develop their skills and playing techniques.

The group also hopes to begin refresher classes for those who haven’t played for a while.

For more details visit www.falkirkfiddleworkshop.org.uk