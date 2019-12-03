Fewer than 1500 Falkirk district homes still without gas

Fewer than 1500 homes remain without gas tonight as engineers work tirelessly to resolve issues within the Falkirk district.

Over the last three days SGN engineers, with support from others from across the UK, have been visiting the 8000 homes affected by the fault in a bid to rectify the situation as quickly as possible.

Picture: Michael Gillen

Tonight, SGN reports there are fewer than 1500 homes without gas and it is hoped more will be reconnected this evening.

In its latest statement, the gas distributor said: “There are now fewer than 1500 homes without gas.

“If you were out when we tried to reconnect your supply, we’ll return to visit you again this evening.

“We’re expecting lots of people to be returning home in the next few hours and we want to reach as many of you as possible tonight.

“We’ll leave a letter with our contact details if you’re not home when we revisit.

“You can call us on 0800 912 1717 when you’re back and we’ll arrange for an engineer to reconnect you.”

The gas outage first happened early on Sunday morning and since then residents in over 8000 properties in Bainsford, Carron, Carronshore, Larbert, Langlees, New Carron Village, Skinflats and Stenhousemuir have been coping without gas.

A customer information centre was set up in Camelon Community Centre and engineers and those from partner organisations worked together to provide electric heaters and hobs for those in the community with young children, a disability, a long-term mental or physical condition or who are a bit older.

SGN’s statement added: “We have been overwhelmed by the support we’ve received from the Falkirk community in recent days, including Falkirk Council and our resilience partners who’ve helped us look after the most vulnerable members of the community.

“We know it’s been challenging being without your gas supply and we’re incredibly grateful for your patience and understanding.”

Falkirk Council has also announced this afternoon that all schools closed as a result of the gas shortage will reopen on Wednesday.